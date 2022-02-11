PCC accepting applications for its Bulldog Promise Scholarship program

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Nearly one year after announcing its Bulldog Promise Scholarship Program, Pitt Community College is giving members of Pitt County’s Class of 2022 an opportunity to earn a two-year degree, tuition-free.

Established in May 2021, Bulldog Promise is available to Pitt County public, private and home school students who are nearing high school graduation and have been taking PCC Career and College Promise courses or classes through the PCC-Pitt County Schools Technical Academy. To date, 50 students from last year’s graduating class have taken advantage of the initiative.

“The first year of the program has been a tremendous success, and we’re accepting applications now from the Class of 2022 for the 2022-23 academic year,” said Brian Jones, PCC Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Services. “Students are benefiting from free tuition at PCC and making progress toward completing a credential to join the workforce or transfer to four-year universities to complete bachelor’s degrees. It’s saving local families thousands of dollars and allowing students to complete what they started in high school.”

Jones said Bulldog Promise offers participants up to four semesters of community college courses, tuition-free. To be considered for the scholarships, he said students must complete a minimum of 12 curriculum credit hours, or four curriculum courses at PCC, with at least a 2.0 GPA. They must also intend to enroll at Pitt this fall.

“Bulldog Promise is tremendous incentive for Pitt County high school students to begin their college careers at PCC in a dually-enrolled capacity and then complete what they started at Pitt after receiving their high school diplomas — again, tuition-free,” Jones said.

All five of PCC’s academic divisions are serving Bulldog Promise students. The highest concentration of students (17) were enrolled in college transfer curricula during the fall semester. Fifteen students were taking programs within the Construction and Industrial Technology Division, including seven in the HVAC program, and another 11 were enrolled in Associate in General Education courses to complete admission requirements for health sciences programs.

Jones said members of Pitt County’s Class of 2022 can apply for Bulldog Promise scholarships through their myPittcc accounts. The application is available under “Digital Forms” within the “Students” tab.

Additional information on the Bulldog Promise Scholarship Program is available on the “Bulldog Promise” page of the PCC website (pittcc.edu). Students may also reach out to Jones at cbjones@email.pittcc.edu or (252) 493-7867.