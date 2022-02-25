WINTERVILLE, N.C. (PCC) — After two years of programming limitations and mostly virtual instruction due to COVID-19, Pitt Community College is getting back to its roots with regard to upcoming Community Development courses.

Like most everything since March 2020, the pandemic has adversely impacted PCC’s ability to offer in-person Community Development classes. But this spring, the college has already scheduled personal enrichment courses that meet face-to-face and will begin registering youngsters for Explore Summer Camps that feature hands-on activities in a little more than a month.

“We did a great job of optimizing our educational programming virtually, but there’s no substitute for the hands-on instruction PCC excels at providing,” said Dr. Dan Mayo, PCC Dean of Public Services and Fine Arts. “We’re excited about the return of more personal instruction in the traditional format so many enjoy.”

For individuals wanting to enhance their culinary skills, Pitt is offering a “Springtime Desserts” class to teach them how to make everything from baked goods to cold/no-bake desserts and simple pies. The first chance to take the class will be March 22-31. It will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A second section is set for April 19-28 and meets the same days of the week at the same times.

PCC Community Development Programs Coordinator Lisa Webb said the “Springtime Desserts” class will take place on PCC’s main campus. The cost is $39.55, she said, adding that participants must provide their own ingredients.

“Those who complete the ‘Springtime Desserts’ class will have the skills to prepare delicious desserts that are certain to impress anyone who tries them,” Webb said. “Not only will they be tasty, they’ll be as colorful as a spring flower garden.”

Members of the community interested in learning how to line dance will have the opportunity to do so in April. The March class is already filled to capacity, but another section runs April 5-26 at the Ayden Community Theatre.

Starting March 28, youngsters ages 7 to 18 years old can begin signing up for summer camps that get underway in June. Webb says camps will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis and led by qualified instructors, including Pitt County Schools teachers, PCC faculty and professionals from the community.

“After two years of COVID, we’re excited to once again offer summer camps,” Webb said. “We have some fun activities and opportunities planned for June through August, and we’re looking forward to seeing the kids enjoying themselves as they develop new skills and meet others from the community who share the same interests.”

The 2022 Explore Camp lineup features a variety of programs dealing with science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. Topics range from solar ovens, drip paintings and edible cars to Snapkits, flight and innovation, and biotechnology instruction that shows how quickly pathogens spread. There are also camps on BMX riding, video game design and YouTube content creation.

Campers can also explore PCC curricula through “Try-a-Trade” opportunities. The camps offer a firsthand look at the college’s Computer Integrated Machining, Electronics, HVAC and Industrial Systems programs.

Webb noted that camp capacities, costs and registration deadlines vary and added that the college reserves the right to cancel any camp prior to its first meeting due to limited enrollment. If there is a cancellation, she said parents would be notified and fees refunded.

For more details on Community Development Programs or to sign up for courses, contact Webb at (252) 493-7317 or lwebb@email.pittcc.edu.