WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Registration for the 2023 Spring Semester at Pitt Community College is well underway for currently-enrolled and prospective students.

With courses filling fast and admissions applications arriving daily, PCC Director of Recruitment and First-Year Experience John Carrere is encouraging students interested in taking spring courses to connect with Pitt’s admissions office and academic advisors to select classes. He said applying and registering is as easy as visiting the PCC website (pittcc.edu), which has “plenty of resources available” for students needing assistance with getting started.

“We have a strong team of recruiters and advisors working with learners to create class schedules that best suit their academic needs,” Carrere said. “Staff and faculty always look forward to engaging with new and current students to help them navigate the enrollment and registration processes.”

For new students, Carrere strongly recommends completing a New Student Orientation experience to learn about PCC support services and policies before registering. He said there is a “well-documented” correlation between students who complete orientation and long-term academic success.

Since the opening of an Adult Learning Center on Pitt’s main campus a little more than a year ago, Carrere says new adult enrollees at PCC have an excellent resource to help them get off to the right start.

“Adults exploring their options for returning to the classroom, whether it’s for additional training or to change their career pathway, have a tremendous team ready to welcome them to PCC and introduce them to support services that can help them balance work, college and life, in general,” he said.

PCC will register students for the upcoming term through Dec. 22, when it will close for the holidays until Jan. 2. Registration will resume Jan. 4, and classes begin Jan. 6.

For students who have been signing up for classes since spring registration began on Oct. 17, an important payment deadline is fast-approaching. Those individuals must pay for tuition and fees by Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. to avoid having their schedules deleted.

PCC Registrar Anita Tyre says students can pay online through their myPittCC accounts or by visiting the PCC Cashier’s Office. She said students can also explore and sign up for installment plans offered by Nelnet Business Solutions through their myPittCC accounts.

Students who have applied for financial aid must have a finalized award in place for the 2023 Spring Semester by the Dec. 2 payment deadline in order to secure their schedules, Tyre said. Those who do not must pay out-of-pocket and wait for reimbursement through financial aid, if it is approved.

Tyre pointed out that students have real-time access to financial aid records through their myPittCC accounts. They can view details about their awards, whether or not FAFSA forms have been received, if they need to submit additional documentation, and whether they are making satisfactory academic progress to be eligible for continued financial aid assistance.

Carrere says additional registration information is available by contacting pccadvising@my.pittcc.edu.

ELA Program Holds Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Students participating in PCC’s English Language Acquisition (ELA) program enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving dinner this week, complete with turkey, ham, numerous side dishes and a variety of pies for dessert.

Held Monday at Greenville’s CrossPointe Church, the annual ELA Thanksgiving celebration was actually a couple of meals – one for students taking part in ELA day classes and another for night students. In all, the student participants represented more than 15 countries, including Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico, Japan, France and Cuba.

“Attendance at both events was excellent,” said PCC ELA Coordinator Sharon Edwards. “Our students and everybody on hand had a great time getting to know each other and sampling all of the delicious foods prepared by PCC faculty, staff and event volunteers.”

Edwards said the celebration is a great way to give ELA students an opportunity to practice their English-speaking skills while introducing them to an American holiday tradition.

“Our Thanksgiving celebration is one of the highlights of the program year for many of our ELA students who don’t know about the American tradition of Thanksgiving,” she said. “Many of them had never eaten turkey, cranberries and stuffing, and most didn’t know about traditions, such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, breaking a wishbone for good luck, and watching football.”

PCC Holiday Concert at First Christian Church in Greenville

The PCC Music Department will present its first holiday concert since 2019, when students from the program join the college’s symphony orchestra for a Dec. 6 performance at Greenville’s First Christian Church.

The annual holiday concert, which was canceled in each of the past two years due to the pandemic, will begin at 7 p.m. Though admission is free, donations will be accepted to support future music department activities.

In addition to the orchestra, the family-friendly performance will feature numbers from the PCC Chorale, Elements of Praise gospel choir, and PCC Jazz Band. The groups will perform a variety of selections – everything from traditional Christmas carols to music from holiday movies.

Additional concert details are available by contacting PCC Music and Drama Coordinator R. Michael Stephenson at (252) 493-7493 or rmstephenson701@my.pittcc.edu.