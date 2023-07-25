FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College is now expanding into Farmville.

The college just announced that they purchased the former Alliance One building on Marlboro Road for $2.1 million. PCC is now renovating the building to fit its needs. When it’s up and running, it will offer a variety of workforce development training for business, entrepreneurship, machining and others.

“It is a huge facility and really gives us unlimited potential for growth in areas that we don’t yet even know exist out there as far as applied technologies. It’ll give us the space, as well as a strategic location in the western part of the county to attract new students,” said Dr. Dan Mayo, interim executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services.

PCC leaders said they hope to have classes in parts of the building soon, maybe even as early as the spring semester.