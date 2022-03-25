WINTERVILLE, N.C. — An organization dedicated to serving the nation’s military community has given PCC its seal of approval once again.

VIQTORY—a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001—recently announced PCC had earned a spot on its 2022-23 list of “Military Friendly Schools.” That means Pitt is one of the country’s best post-secondary institutions for active duty, reserve and guard service members, veterans, and military spouses.

“It’s a tremendous honor for Pitt Community College to be part of VIQTORY’s list of ‘military-friendly’ schools,” said PCC President Lawrence L. Rouse. “It’s something we’ll never take for granted—no matter how many times we earn the designation. Our nation’s military community deserves nothing less than our best.”

Rouse noted that when the construction of PCC’s Eddie & Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement is completed in early 2023, it will include the Slocum-Bunch Veterans Center to serve the college’s student veteran population.

A frequent “military-friendly” designee, including each of the past two years, Pitt was one of more than 1,800 schools to participate in VIQTORY’s 2022-23 proprietary survey and one of 665 to be deemed ‘military-friendly’ at either the gold, silver, or bronze level.

To earn its Silver Award recognition, Pitt was evaluated on its ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence, and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, student veterans.

According to VIQTORY’s website, the ‘military-friendly’ program helps create demand for veterans in the private sector by setting benchmarks that promote positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services. Raising those standards over time leads to a better educational landscape for the military community and positive reinforcement for American organizations to invest in programs that improve the lives of veterans.

The “2022­23 Guide to Military Friendly Schools” will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com/schools/.