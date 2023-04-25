WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt Community College English Language Acquisition (ELA) program is inviting the community to campus next month to celebrate the many cultures of its student participants during “International Day.”

Set for May 2, the annual event will feature ELA students from around the globe sharing details about their home countries and customs with those in attendance. The program is free and will take place in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

PCC ELA Coordinator Sharon Edwards says “International Day” is a chance to “educate the public about various cultures and celebrate our students.” It’s also an excellent opportunity for students to practice the English-speaking skills they’ve developed through ELA.

“I hope that students will come away from ‘International Day’ with a sense of belonging here at PCC and in our community, that their confidence in speaking English will increase, and that they will be inspired to continue studying and moving toward their goals,” Edwards said.

In addition to displays of artwork and photos from various countries, “International Day” will feature many ELA students wearing the traditional attire of their homelands. There will also be musical and dance performances, along with a wide variety of international foods for visitors to sample.

“Our students are giving a tremendous effort designing their displays and preparing for ‘International Day,’” Edwards said, adding that the event is open to “anyone and everyone” interested in learning about other cultures.

More than 17 countries will be represented at this year’s “International Day” program, including Brazil, Cuba, Honduras, Italy, Madagascar, Mexico, Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire and Vietnam.