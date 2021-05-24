PCC establishes scholarship for high school students to take college courses toward associate degree tuition-free

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College has established a scholarship to give students who take college courses while they are still in high school an opportunity to complete an associate degree tuition-free.

On Monday, PCC administrators announced the creation of the Bulldog Promise Scholarship program, which will provide participants four semesters of community college courses, tuition-free. Eligibility is limited to Pitt County public, private and home school students who have been taking Career and College Promise (CCP) courses at PCC and are nearing high school graduation.

According to Dr. Tom Gould, PCC Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Development Services, students must have completed 12 curriculum credits or four curriculum courses at PCC to be considered for the Bulldog Promise program. He added that they must intend to enroll at Pitt in the fall semester after high school graduation, maintain at least a 2.0 GPA, and pass 67 percent of the CCP courses they take at PCC.

“The Bulldog Promise Scholarship program is an amazing opportunity for Career and College Promise students to continue the education they started at Pitt Community College at no cost to themselves or their families,” Gould said. “It’s a chance to complete an associate degree for free.”

For more information, visit pittcc.edu/bulldogpromise, or contact Brian Jones, PCC Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Services, at cbjones@email.pittcc.edu or (252) 493-7867.