WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt Community College Foundation is encouraging area high school students to apply for participation in the PCC Student Ambassador Program during the 2023-24 academic year.

According to PCC Scholarships Coordinator Kim Simpkins, the highly-competitive program offers students opportunities to develop leadership skills through their assistance with PCC Foundation events, recruiting and other college-related activities. Individuals selected for the program receive scholarships that cover the cost of in-state tuition and fees.

“Over the years, students in the ambassadors program have established an impeccable reputation with regard to academic performance, leadership and volunteerism,” Simpkins said. “We’re looking for highly-motivated students who will continue and build upon that tradition of excellence.”

Simpkins, an ambassadors advisor, said the application deadline is Jan. 31. She advised prospective applicants not to wait until the last minute to apply, because the “application is extensive.”

To be considered for the PCC Student Ambassadors program, students must have at least a 3.2 unweighted GPA in college or high school (if they have not yet graduated). Other considerations include leadership experience, community service participation, knowledge of PCC and the community, and oral and written communication skills.

In addition to scholarships, ambassadors receive professional attire to wear during official PCC events. They also take part in leadership and personal development training.

Applications may be completed by visiting the “Student Ambassador Leadership Program” page of the PCC Foundation website (pittccfoundation.com).