WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College will host “FAFSA Day” on campus April 23 to assist current and prospective students with completing Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms for the 2022 Fall Semester.

Sponsored by PCC’s Adult Learning Center and N.C. State Education Assistance Authority, the event will take place in the Craig F. Goess Student Center on Pitt’s main campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PCC Financial Aid Director Lee Bray says the program is an opportunity for students to fill out FAFSAs online with PCC Adult Learning Center staff and financial aid specialists on hand to provide free, one-on-one assistance. She added that the college’s computer labs will be open for students to use during the event and refreshments will be available.

“The FAFSA is the first step to free or affordable college for North Carolina students,” Bray said. “I would encourage all college students to complete it, whether they think they are eligible for aid or not. So many programs that offer educational funding to students rely on FAFSA completion, and there is certainly no harm in completing it.”

To participate, Bray said students should visit https://studentaid.gov to get a federal student aid ID. In addition to the ID, they are encouraged to pre-register at https://bit.ly/pccfafsaday22 and bring the following items to the event:

List of schools to which he or she is applying

Parent and student Social Security numbers

Driver’s license (if possible)

Copy of 2021 tax returns

Records of untaxed income and assets

Bray said “FAFSA Day” highlights the importance of completing financial aid applications and the steps necessary for college enrollment. She said FAFSA completion is directly related to increased student enrollment in postsecondary education. According to the National College Access Network, high school seniors who complete the form are 84% more likely to attend college.

For more “FAFSA Day” information, call PCC’s Adult Learning Center at (252) 493-3052, or email pccalc@email.pittcc.edu.