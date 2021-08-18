PCC new dental assistant program part of fall semester

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College begins classes Thursday. With the new school year comes a brand new dental assistant program there.

At Pitt Community College, it’s been a year of renovations and planning. It’s finally time to open the doors to a brand new dental assistant school. PCC inherited the Diploma Program from Martin Community College. It trains students in dental chairside and laboratory assistance.

“I’ve been teaching at Martin for eight years, and situations and things that we couldn’t control brought us to Pitt,” said Shelby Brothers, the program director of the Dental Assisting at PCC. “Pitt Community College has really made a space for us, and really opened doors and we’re ready to really offer this program to a community here in this area.”

FROM PCC: PCC ready to serve first dental assisting class

Brothers said she is more than grateful that PCC has given her the opportunity to continue teaching aspiring new dental assistants. She also encourages anyone interested to come and talk to her about the program, saying there is a huge amount of opportunity for healthcare in Eastern North Carolina.

“I get contacts, I get calls, phone calls from dentists on a regular basis looking for assistants, and it’s all offered here at Pitt Community College,” Brothers said. “So, you know … put your application in, see what you can do.”

For Brothers, it all comes down to one thing.

“My favorite part, the students, graduation, when I see the students succeed,” Brothers said.

Students interested in the fall 2022 semester can begin their application process on Sept. 1 at the school’s website.