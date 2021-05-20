PCC news: Endowed scholarship created by Raab with PCC Foundation

WINTERVILLE—With an initial contribution of $15,000, Dr. Mary Raab has begun the process of establishing a scholarship endowment with the Pitt Community College Foundation to honor her husband, Dr. R. William McConnell.

For Raab, it’s the latest act of altruism in a life spent serving the people of eastern North Carolina. As an oncologist, she’s fought cancer for more than 40 years. And while many of her philanthropic pursuits—and those of her first husband, Dr. Spencer Raab, who passed away in 1993—have supported those efforts, the R. William McConnell, MD Endowed Radiography Scholarship will aid Pitt students enrolled in radiography training.

McConnell, also a noted philanthropist, is a founding partner of Greenville’s Eastern Radiologists. He served as chief of medical staff at Pitt County Memorial Hospital before it became Vidant Medical Center.

“Dr. McConnell and Dr. Raab have been incredibly gracious to our community, and when they extended their friendship to Pitt Community College, they did so with the intent of doing even more,” said PCC Scholarships Coordinator Kim Simpkins. “Having been fortunate enough to receive support during their respective journeys to success, they understand the importance of scholarship funding. The legacy they’ve created with our foundation will have a profound effect on PCC radiography students for many years to come.”

Simpkins said the first scholarship to be awarded through the McConnell Endowment will be worth $600. It will be presented during the 2021-22 academic year, she said, to a full- or part-time student in any of PCC’s radiography-related certificate or degree programs.

To be eligible for the annual scholarship award, students must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Simpkins says financial need will also be considered in the selection of recipients.

Raab’s service to eastern North Carolina began in 1977, when she and husband, Spencer, moved to the area to become faculty members with East Carolina University’s medical school. The pair would play a key role in the establishment of the Leo W. Jenkins Cancer Center and forming outreach clinics throughout the region for patients to receive quality cancer treatment closer to their homes.

After Spencer’s passing, Mary Raab continued working to improve the lives of those affected by cancer. In 2001, she and McConnell were recognized for leading the fundraising effort to establish the American Cancer Society’s McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge. The Greenville facility, which provides free housing for cancer patients and their caregivers, opened 19 years ago this month.

Space Still Available in PCC Explore! Summer Camps

Despite COVID-19 limitations for a second straight year, registration for PCC’s annual Explore! Summer Camps is underway, with the first camp set to take place next month.

Organized by the college’s Continuing Education & Workforce Development Department, the 2021 camp lineup features 11 different options for children ages six and up. While most camps will meet in-person, some will take place virtually due to the pandemic.

“At the moment, all of the camps we have scheduled to offer this summer have space available,” PCC Explore Camp Coordinator Lisa Webb said Thursday. “COVID and the corresponding need for social distancing presented issues that we were able to overcome, and now we’re excited about getting back in action and seeing campers enjoying themselves as they develop new skills.”

The first camp runs June 7-11 and teaches participants BMX riding skills. The last is also a BMX camp that runs Aug. 16-20. In between are camps on robots, art, industrial science, and writing in cursive. Webb says all camps will be led by qualified instructors, including Pitt County Schools teachers, PCC faculty, and professionals from the community.

Webb says parents and/or guardians are responsible for transporting children to and from camps, regardless of program location. She said students are expected to arrive 15-20 minutes before camps start and should be promptly picked up once they have ended.

Camp registration is first-come, first-served and begins with a completed online application for each participating camper. Registration deadlines, meeting times and capacities vary by camp. Fees range from $49 to $159 and are nonrefundable, unless a camp is cancelled by the college.

PCC reserves the right to change camp instructors and cancel any camp prior to its first meeting due to limited enrollment. If there is a cancellation, parents will be notified and fees refunded.

For more registration and camp details, contact Webb at (252) 493-7317 or lwebb@email.pittcc.edu. Information is also available by entering “explore” in the search box on the PCC website (www.pittcc.edu) and by visiting https://blackrocket.com/online/pitt/.

Summer Registration Scheduled for Monday

PCC will hold registration Monday for individuals still interested in signing up for the 2021 Summer Semester, which begins May 25.

According to PCC Registrar Angela Cline, Monday’s registration period will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be open to new and returning students, she said, adding that they may register online or with their assigned advisors.

Students who sign up for classes on Monday must pay for their tuition and fees that day by 7 p.m. to keep their schedules. Students can make payments online using their myPittCC accounts.

Registration for the 2021 Fall Semester is ongoing and will continue through Aug. 18. New and readmitted students (students who have taken PCC classes but have not been enrolled at Pitt for a year or more) are encouraged to complete a New Student Orientation session prior to registering for fall classes, which begin Aug. 19.