WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College will hold a Spring Hiring Event April 27 to give current students and alumni a chance to meet with area employers about job and internship opportunities.

Organized by PCC Career Services, the event will take place on campus in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Approximately 20 businesses and industries are expected to have representatives on hand, including Victra, Food Lion, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, North Carolina Institute of Minority Economic Development, Jack A. Farrior, Inc., Thermo Fisher, Vidant Medical Center, Greenville Utilities Commission, Citadel Contractors, Lenoir Hospital and Novant Health.

“The employers are eager to meet with our students and alumni, because they have many jobs and internships to fill,” said PCC Career Services Coordinator Arwen Parris.

Parris said currently enrolled Pitt students and alumni must be dressed in business casual attire and have either their PCC identification card or number to enter the event.

In addition to discussing career and internship options, Parris said Career Services has hired a photographer to take professional portraits of attendees during the event that they can use with social media, portfolios, and other job search tools.

“A professional online image is critical to the job search process, and this event provides an opportunity for our students and alumni to have access to a professional photographer at no cost,” Parris said.

This year’s career event will be PCC’s first since 2019, when 400 students and alumni came out to speak with employers. The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the pandemic.

“We’re excited to have employers back on campus with us, meeting with our students to share valuable information about career pathways, jobs and internships,” Parris said.

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star to Meet with Fans during PCC Car Club’s Car Show

The 5th Annual PCC Car Club Car Show will take place April 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Craig M. Goess Construction & Industrial Technology Building.

Special guest Tom Wopat, best known for his role as Luke Duke on the TV series “Dukes of Hazzard,” will be on hand to sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s event will also feature door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

Car show registration will take place the day of the competition, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. The cost to register is $20, with event proceeds benefitting the PCC Automotive Systems Technology program.

Trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m. in the following categories:

Top 50

Best of Show – Car

Best of Show – Truck

Best of Show – Engine

Best of Show – Paint

Best of Show – Interior

Club Participation

1st-, 2nd- & 3rd-Place – Bike

For more details, contact PCC’s Richie Alligood at (252) 402-2434.

PTK Honor Society Holding Spring Yard Sale Fundraiser April 30

PCC’s Beta Nu Upsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society will hold its annual spring yard sale on campus April 30.

Rain or shine, the fundraiser will take place in the paved parking lot in front of the William E. Fulford Building, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Setup begins at 6 a.m., and spaces must be cleaned up by noon.

The community is invited to participate in the sale by reserving parking spaces. The cost is $12 per space, payable by cash or check, if paid by April 20 at 5 p.m. After that, spaces are $15 each and may be purchased “at the door” the morning of the event. Those who pay in advance are asked to bring their receipts to the sale.

Items prohibited on the PCC campus, including weapons, drugs, tobacco and alcohol, may not be sold during the event. Also, food and beverage sales are not allowed, except by PTK members. Sellers must provide their own tables and are permitted to park their vehicles in a separate parking space at no additional charge.

Chartered at PCC in March 2005, PTK recognizes students who have excelled in the classroom. To be eligible for Beta Nu Upsilon membership, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of associate degree coursework and earn a 3.75 GPA or higher. They must maintain a high academic standing (3.5 GPA or above) throughout their PCC enrollment.

For more details on next month’s yard sale, contact PCC instructor Joy Hall, who serves as PTK adviser, at jmoseshall@email.pittcc.edu or (252) 493-7558.

Horticulture Technology’s Spring Plant Sale (PCC photo)

Horticulture Technology’s Spring Plant Sale Starts April 16

The PCC Horticulture Technology program will hold its annual spring plant sale this month.

The sale, which is open to the general public, kicks off April 16 with a special Saturday event that runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will take place at the PCC greenhouse on Spaulding Street.

After that, the sale will continue on weekdays, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., before concluding April 30 at 4 p.m. The PCC Foundation will be holding its Outdoor Living Tour fundraiser that day and the sale will be part of the festivities.

“Along with mixed planters and various hanging baskets, we’ll have perennial and annual bedding plants and a woody plant nursery that includes several varieties of trees and shrubs,” said PCC Horticulture Technology Curriculum Coordinator Jerry Pittman.

For more information on the plant sale, contact Pittman at (252) 422-3106 or jpittman@email.pittcc.edu.