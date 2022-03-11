WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College will celebrate women’s history with a panel discussion of the national 2022 Women’s History Month theme: “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.”

The program, which will take place virtually due to COVID-19, is scheduled for March 23 at 1 p.m. It is free and open to the community.

Serving as panelists will be PCC’s Tavondia Burdett, Kimberly Riddick and Vandana Srivastava. They’ll be discussing the efforts caregivers and front-line workers have been making during the pandemic and will also share their thoughts on the many ways women of all cultures have provided healing and hope throughout history. A question-and-answer session will follow the panel presentations.

PCC Marketing Director Jane Power is helping organize the event as a member of the college’s Multicultural Activities Committee. She says this year’s national theme for Women’s History Month is “very timely and important.”

“Over the past two years, everyone has felt the impact of the pandemic in different ways, both physically and mentally,” Power said. “We want to make sure everyone has the tools to come out on the other side of this with a greater appreciation and understanding of what ‘healing’ and ‘hope’ mean to them and how they can achieve it.”

Burdett has been teaching PCC nursing students since 2009 and was named the Associate Degree Nursing program’s director in 2019. Riddick, who has a master’s degree in Mental Health Counseling and an MBA, has worked as a student success advisor with the Health Sciences Division since 2017. Srivastava is a mathematics instructor and advocate of practicing yoga to improve physical and mental health.

Near the conclusion of PCC’s women’s history program, the college will announce the recipient of this year’s Woman of Substance Award. The honor was established in 2001 to recognize and encourage outstanding women role models on the PCC campus.

For those wanting to view the online program, a link will be provided in a feature story on the PCC website. The link will also be posted on Pitt’s Facebook and Instagram social media sites.

Five-Week Courses Begin April 1

While they move fast and require a good deal of discipline for success, PCC’s five-week “Spring Fever” courses present a great opportunity to earn college credits in a short timeframe.

According to Lori Preast, PCC Assistant Vice President of Curriculum and Instruction, this year’s “Spring Fever” courses run from April 1 to May 9. She said they will be offered online and students must receive approval to register for them.

“Late-start classes feature the same instruction as courses that began in January, but there’s a considerable difference in having five weeks to learn the information instead of 16,” Preast said. “These courses require an extra measure of self-motivation and vigilance for success, so we want to make certain the students who enroll in them are focused, proficient with online learning and have excellent time management skills.”

Though the selection of “Spring Fever” classes is limited, nearly all can be transferred to North Carolina’s public and private four-year institutions. Due to the accelerated nature of instruction, students can take no more than two in a semester. A list of five-week course options is available at pittcc.edu/admissions/registration/late-start-classes.

For more information and registration details, students can email latestart@email.pittcc.edu or call PCC’s Shannon Tillett at (252) 493-7670.

PCC SGA Organizes Clothing Drive to Benefit Students in Need

The PCC Center of Student Life is teaming up with the college’s Student Government Association (SGA) this month on a clothing drive that will assist students in need.

PCC Director of Student Engagement and Leadership Danielle Ruffin says SGA members will accept “gently used” spring and summer clothing donations for men, women and children March 21-22. She said items may only be dropped off at the Craig F. Goess Student Center (Room 135) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on those days.

“If there is anything specific we’re hoping for this go-round, it would be baby and children’s clothing items,” Ruffin said. “We have been pretty successful with men’s and women’s clothing donations, but this will be the first drive in which we’ve included children’s clothing.”

Ruffin, who is SGA’s advisor, said items received this month will be made available through the organization’s Clothing Closet in the Goess Student Center.

“We have turned what used to be the SGA Conference Room into what we now refer to as our ‘Clothing Closet,’” she said. “SGA and I started it last semester to see how students responded, and we quickly saw a need. So, this semester we decided to have it open every Monday for students.”

For more information on the clothing drive, which is open to PCC students, employees and members of the community, email Ruffin at dpoyner@email.pittcc.edu.

Postponed Black History Month Concert to Take Place March 22

Though a month later than originally planned, the PCC Music Department will perform its annual “Black Composers Concert” March 22 at Koinonia Christian Center in Greenville.

The concert, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature several music groups from the college, including the PCC Symphony Orchestra, which will present Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Petite Suite De Concert.” The Emerald City Big Band will also be on hand to perform a tribute to the Count Basie Orchestra, and the ECU Gospel Choir will join PCC’s Elements of Praise choir in presenting several gospel selections.

The performance was originally scheduled for Feb. 22 as part of Pitt’s Black History Month celebration but was postponed due to COVID-19. PCC Music and Drama Coordinator Michael Stephenson says the monthlong delay gave the musical groups slated to perform ample rehearsal time.

Though the concert is free and open to the public, donations will be accepted to support PCC’s music program and the ECU Gospel Choir. COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.