WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt Community College Center of Student Life is organizing a Bulldog 5K Color Run/Walk to generate funding for student activities during the 2023-24 academic year.

Scheduled for Aug. 26, the run will begin at 9 a.m. outside of PCC’s Craig M. Goess Construction and Industrial Technology Building on Warren Drive. Check-in is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. the day of the event.

PCC Director of Student Engagement & Leadership Danielle Ruffin says proceeds from the race will help the college’s student clubs and organizations pay for various campus activities, program pinning ceremonies, and travel to and from conferences.

“This 5K Run/Walk is important for several reasons,” Ruffin says. “Not only will it help our student clubs and organizations carry out their plans for the 2023-24 academic year, it will give our campus community a chance to come together and also allow us to engage with members of the community we serve.”

Ruffin says the run is open to everyone — PCC faculty, staff and students, as well as members of the community. There are no age categories nor prizes for runners based on how they finish.

“We will have Run the East supporting this event, so participants will have their times tracked, but it will be for their personal health goals,” she said. “There will not be any placement awards.”

Color Run participants wear white to start the race and are doused from head to toe with different-colored powders at each kilometer mark. By the time they reach the finish line, they are covered in various colors.

Ruffin says the Bulldog 5K is less about competition than it is simply having fun while supporting a great cause. Once runners complete the course, she says, they can enjoy a ‘Finish Festival’ that features music, dancing, photo ops, activity booths and more color throws.

“It is an opportunity to bring your family and friends together and engage in what I like to call ‘fun competition,’” she says. “PCC is always looking for ways to connect with our Pitt County family and friends, and I feel that this is a fantastic opportunity to do that.”

The race entry fee for community members who sign up on or before July 31 is $20 per person. PCC students and employees who register by that date can receive a $5-discount by using their college email address to sign up. After July 31, the cost will be $25 per person for everyone. All race participants will receive an event t-shirt the day of the race.

Those planning to participate in the Bulldog 5K must register prior to race day. They may do so online by visiting https://www.pittccfoundation.com/pcc-events/bulldog-run/. It’s important to note that only one ticket may be purchased per online transaction.

For additional Bulldog 5K information, prospective participants may email PCC Student Activities Specialist Justin Fuller at jqfuller185@my.pittcc.edu.