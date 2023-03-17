GREENVILLE, N.C. — As winter reluctantly gives way to spring, Pitt Community College is in the process of registering children for participation in this year’s Explore Summer Camps.

Designed for children ages six to 18 years old, the camps cover a variety of interests, including music, science, computers, art and health care. Costs, start dates and capacities vary, and registration is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I am very excited about this year’s camps, because the variety has never been better,” said PCC Explore Camp Coordinator Lisa Webb. “We have an all-star lineup that covers a wide range of interests, including camps on digital music production, science, babysitting basics, leadership development, cybersecurity, game design, and creating special effects for YouTube videos.”

For youngsters who enjoy the outdoors, Webb says there are camps on landscaping, BMX riding, paddleboarding and kayaking. Art lovers, she said, can create Christmas decorations or sign up for camps on drawing, painting and ceramics.

“In addition to the education these camps offer, they give children chances to meet and interact with other kids from the community who share their interests,” Webb said. “Since many of this year’s camps are career-related, they’re also a great way for youngsters to learn about jobs and the skills and training needed to perform them.”

Webb says the camps allow kids to maintain their regular school routine during the summer while enjoying dynamic classroom experiences. “The camps offer participants opportunities to learn brand new subjects and to brush up on areas they went over during the school year – and they’ll have a blast doing so,” she said.

Along with PCC’s main campus in Winterville, camps will take place at various Pitt County locations. Webb says they will be led by knowledgeable instructors, including Pitt County Schools teachers, PCC faculty and respected professionals from the community.

“The tremendous excitement our instructors have for their camps is contagious and filters through to campers,” she said. “All of them have many years of experience in their respective fields and a passion for teaching America’s youth about the trades they love.”

The first round of Explore Camps begins June 12. Most camps will take place in June and July, though there are several in August, including the final camp of summer, which runs Aug. 20-24.

Camp fees range from $21 to $190 and include a T-shirt. They are nonrefundable, unless a camp is cancelled by the college. Parents must contact Webb at (252) 493-7317 or lawebb292@my.pittcc.edu to submit completed camp registration forms and payment.

Registration deadlines vary, and PCC reserves the right to change camp instructors and cancel any camp prior to its first meeting due to limited enrollment. In the event of a cancellation, parents will be notified and fees refunded.

Webb said parents and/or guardians are responsible for providing their children with transportation to and from camps, regardless of program location. She said students are expected to arrive 15-20 minutes before camps begin and should be promptly picked up once they have ended.

Participants must provide their own meals and may not leave their respective camps for lunch, unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Prospective campers can contact Webb for more details on this year’s camp lineup and to check on camp availability.