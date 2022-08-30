WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College has scheduled an opportunity for people interested in real estate careers to learn more about it from professionals in the field.

The event, which is free and open to members of the community, will include opportunities for career exploration and networking and a presentation geared toward new real estate brokers. It will take place in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room Sept. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“It’s a chance for all parties interested in real estate to network and create those all-important relationships that lead to success,” said PCC Workforce Licensure Coordinator Wendy Dunbar. “Those who attend will receive valuable information on PCC’s real estate workforce development program, real estate licensing requirements and career options within the industry.”

Dunbar said she is hoping real estate professionals from area brokerage firms and property management companies will attend and noted there are various sponsorship/vendor opportunities still available. She said they range from $100-tables to $1,000-presenting sponsorships.

Vendors may register to participate in the event by contacting Dunbar at (252) 493-7528 or wwdunbar973@my.pittcc.edu.