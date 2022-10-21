WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction on Oct. 29 to fund future training.

All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus by students from PCC’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration, Architectural, Electrical Systems, and Building Construction technology programs.

PCC students first began building houses as part of their curriculum coursework in the summer of 1988. Maurey Verzier, chair of PCC’s Building Construction Technology Department, says the hands-on projects introduce students to a wide variety of skill sets they can ultimately take to the workplace.

“The live-build projects play a crucial role in the success of our program,” Verzier says. “They give our students opportunities to develop and fine-tune critical thinking and problem-solving techniques with their instructors on hand, guiding them through the troubleshooting process. The skills they acquire during these projects serve them well when they become managers and crew leaders in the industry.”

Verzier said the live-build projects take three semesters to complete. When finished, she said each home is auctioned off to the highest bidder, who must make a 10%-down payment immediately following the sale and is responsible for moving the structure from campus to a private lot.

The homes up for bid this month feature three carpeted bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Their exteriors are covered by half-inch rigid foam beneath vinyl siding, and their roofs include radiant barrier sheathing and 30-year shingles.

Each home comes equipped with a stove, microwave, dishwasher, water heater and HVAC unit. Other key features include:

Front porch with columns

Living room and bedrooms with lighted ceiling fans

Hall bathroom with single vanity and fiberglass tub/shower combo

Kitchen with white shaker-style cabinets, dark blue shaker-style island and solid surface granite countertops

Common area with engineered hardwood floor

Lighted bedroom closets

“The highest bidders will be purchasing quality homes that meet current building codes and exceed Greenville Utilities Commission E300 standards for energy efficiency,” Verzier said.

This month’s auction will begin with an opening bid at 10 a.m. at the corner of Memorial Drive and Dr. Fulford Road, where two of the homes up for sale are located. Once they have been sold, the auction will continue at the corner of Reedy Branch Road and Warren Drive.

Auction participants do not have to pre-register to bid on houses. Prospective bidders can view the homes in person before the sale by calling (252) 493-7522 to schedule an appointment. The homes will also be open for viewing on the day of the auction, starting at 9 a.m.

In addition to the three homes, this year’s auction will feature bidding on a pair of sheds built by students taking carpentry through PCC’s Continuing Education Department. Each shed will be sold to the highest bidder, who will be responsible for the cost of having it relocated.

One shed is 8 feet by 12 feet and has a minimum bid of $2,200. The other is 10 feet by 12 feet with a minimum bid of $2,500. Both are available for viewing prior to auction day by contacting Gail Nichols, PCC director of CIT Continuing Education, at gnichols316@my.pittcc.edu or (252) 493-7625.