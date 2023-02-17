WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The Education & Child Development Student Organization (ECDSO) at Pitt Community College has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week to introduce campus and the community to a new source for borrowing literature.

Set for Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m., the ceremony will take place in front of the Charles E. Russell Building, which is home to PCC’s Education & Child Development programming and the site of one of two “Little Libraries” now on campus.

“We are so excited about these additions to our beautiful campus and hope they will encourage younger members of our community to visit Pitt,” PCC Education & Child Development (ECD) instructor Melissa Brinkley said. “We envision students, staff, faculty and community members visiting the Little Libraries with their young children, which will give the kids a feel for higher education and what it is like to be on a college campus.”

Brinkley says an anonymous donor purchased materials for and built the libraries, and they were installed in January. In addition to the one in front of the Russell Building, she said there is another beside a campus bus stop, across the street from the PCC Police Department.

ECDSO is sponsoring Pitt’s Little Libraries and will be responsible for their upkeep, Brinkley said, adding that “anyone from the community can take a book from the libraries, and anyone can leave one.”

Brinkley said PCC’s Little Libraries will be placed on the READ ENC map of Little Libraries across eastern North Carolina “for all to see.” In addition to bringing more foot traffic to PCC, she is hoping to see “more adults and children have access to free books” and reading more often.

“After all,” she said, “when children see adults read, they are more inclined to pick up a book and fall in love with reading themselves.”