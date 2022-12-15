WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College will honor this year’s summer and fall graduates during a Dec. 16 commencement ceremony at Koinonia Christian Center.

The program—only the second fall graduation ceremony in PCC’s 61-year history—will begin at 7 p.m., with local businessman Gregg Green serving as commencement speaker.

Of the 578 graduates being honored this month, more than 200 are expected to participate in the ceremony. Collectively, they have earned more than 800 academic credentials.

“It’s important for PCC to recognize the hard work and sacrifices students make to earn academic credentials, so I’m delighted fall commencement has become one of our annual traditions,” PCC President Lawrence Rouse said. “Many of the graduates we’re celebrating this month began their pursuit of higher education at the height of a pandemic. The resolve and dedication they’ve demonstrated to establish a solid foundation for future success is admirable and worthy of recognition.”

Before turning their tassels, the graduating class will receive sage advice from Green, an ordained minister who opened Great Harvest Bread Company in Greenville in 2016. In less than five years, he was named the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Small Business Leader of the Year in recognition of his business acumen and community support. Since its opening, Great Harvest has directed nearly $400,000 of its gross sales volume to community non-profits and organizations.

Green’s extensive record of community support also includes service on various local boards and as a community advocate for suicide prevention and non-stigma health provision for military and first responders. He oversees the Living Generously Philanthropic Fund and started the Nehemiah Initiative, a non-profit that assists single-parent families in distress, last year.

A former Army chaplain, Green earned a Bronze Star while on deployment to Afghanistan. He is a member of Winterville’s Open Door Church, where he teaches Bible study.

“Gregg’s professional achievements and community service background make him an ideal graduation speaker,” PCC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Marianne Cox said. “I’m looking forward to the message he has for our graduating class and feel confident it will be just what they need to hear as they celebrate an important milestone and enter a new stage in life.”

Due to limited space, individuals planning to attend graduation must present a ticket at the door in order to enter the sanctuary. Additional seating in an adjoining building will be available, though, on a first-come, first-served basis, with no ticket required.