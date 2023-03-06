WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College is holding an event in collaboration with the N.C. Department of Adult Correction this month.

The event will be for hiring workers for positions such as correctional officer, probation/parole officer, nursing, behavioral health, maintenance, and food service positions in locations statewide.

Sign-on bonuses will be offered up to $10,000 for select positions. Competitive salaries, career pathways, state employment benefits are among some of the offered incentives for a Correctional career.

The event will be on Tuesday from 9am-4pm at PCC’s Craig F. Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run, Winterville, NC.

They are encouraging potential employees to go ahead an apply beforehand, to be interview ready the day of.

Those who unable to physically attend can contact a recruiter and schedule an online interview.