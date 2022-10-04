GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools will not see its 2022-23 academic calendar change due to last Friday’s cancellation of classes due to tropical system Ian, school officials said Tuesday.

School officials said in a press release that “since the approved calendar includes banked days that exceed the mandated 1,025 hours of instructional time as legislated by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to cover possible multiple shutdowns, PCS students will not need to make up time missed on Sept. 30.”

Students will have an early release on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 will remain a teacher workday, school officials said.