GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday.

Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His PCS tenure has encompassed facility and transportation oversight as an assistant principal at J.H. Rose High School beginning in 2012 and at Ayden-Grifton High School starting in 2016. He began his administrative career in a similar position at Rocky Mount High School in 2008.

The PCS Transportation Department currently ranks 12th in North Carolina in the number of students transported to and from school each day. During the regular school term, nearly 220 school buses operate to transport approximately 12,000 students on a daily basis. To increase efficiency, currently, 40 percent of the school bus fleet provide runs for two schools.

“Richard’s ability to lead, energize and effectively communicate has made him a tremendous asset to Pitt County Schools,” Lenker said. “His skill set will ensure that, in this particular role, all of our units operate in the most coordinated, efficient and safe manner possible.”

After serving in the U.S. Army for one enlistment of six years, rising to the rank of sergeant and directing the Central Material Supply and Sterilization Department of Weed Army Community Hospital in Fort Irwin, Calif., Hutchinson relocated to Pitt County to pursue his master’s degree.

During his studies, he interned for a year at D.H. Conley High School before accepting a counselor position at West Craven High School where he also served as the Link Crew coordinator and assistant wrestling coach. He returned to PCS as a counselor at JHR and then accepted an offer to join the administrative team at RMHS.

Hutchinson earned an associates degree in allied health sciences from Bartow (Calif.) Community College in 2003 before following with a bachelor’s degree as a distinguished honor graduate in social psychology from Park (Mo.) University a year later. In 2005, he received his master’s in counselor education from East Carolina University and successfully completed ECU’s School Administration Licensure program in 2010.

Additionally, Hutchinson participated in the PCS Academy for Transformational School Leaders (2019) and the Rural School Leadership Academy with Teach for America (2021). He has also engaged in situational leadership, cognitive coaching and adaptive schools training among many others.

“We have caring people who are working hard to get our kids safely to school,” Hutchinson said. “I am excited to be given the opportunity to lead our dedicated transportation team!”

Hutchinson grew up in rural Tok, Alaska – 320 miles northeast of Anchorage – and rode the school bus from kindergarten through 12th grade.