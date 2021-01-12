PCS board votes for all schools to move to virtual learning for two weeks starting Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Schools Board of Education voted Monday in a specially-called meeting to move to 100% virtual learning for two weeks, starting Tuesday. The move comes after a number of COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Board members said students will begin virtual learning Tuesday and will continue through Jan. 22. Jan. 25 is also a virtual-learning day, a decision that was made earlier in the school year by the board.

A statement on the PCS website read, “The Board, PCS Administration, and PCS school staff will continue to monitor the situation closely. Any further decisions regarding instruction after January 25, 2021, will be communicated as quickly as possible.”

The move comes after the school system announced over the weekend that two of its schools would move to virtual learning due to coronavirus cases reported there. PCS announced Sunday that Ridgewood Elementary would move to all virtual learning. That news came after it was announced Saturday that Eastern Elementary would go to 100% virtual learning.