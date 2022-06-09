GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools will complete its Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies this weekend at Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University.

In all, a total of 1,431 students will have earned their diplomas during the course of nine different commencement exercises which began last Saturday.



PCS’s six traditional high schools – D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, South Central, Farmville Central, Ayden-Grifton and North Pitt – will celebrate its graduates Friday and Saturday. DHC (2:30 p.m.) and JHR (6:30 p.m.) will conduct ceremonies Friday, while SCHS (8 a.m.), FCHS (12:30 p.m.), AGHS (3:30 p.m.), and NPHS (6:30 p.m.) will follow Saturday.

Recommendations for traffic,parking issued ahead of PCS graduations



Students from Innovation Early College High School (32 graduates), PCS Early College High School (49), and Project Search (8) already turned their 89 collective tassels in earlier events.



“We offer our congratulations to this particular class in an extraordinary manner, one which mirrors their remarkable journey through unprecedented times and challenges,” PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker said. “Their resolve and resiliency through the struggles of a global pandemic provided them the ability to adapt, evolve and understand. Whether lessons were taught in a classroom, in a virtual setting or in our community, their experience has prepared them for life.”



PCS Class of 2022 By The Numbers:

1 – Historical number of IECHS graduating classes (2022/initial)

39 – Graduates who plan to enter the U.S. Military

55 – Graduates who have already earned an Associate’s Degree

100 – Ayden-Grifton HS graduates

150 – North Pitt HS graduates

183 – Farmville Central HS graduates

265 – South Central HS graduates

270 – J.H. Rose HS graduates

374 – D.H. Conley HS graduates

458 – Graduates who earned (Latin) honors (32%)

1,215 – Graduates who plan to continue studies in higher education (85%)

6,672,134 – scholarship $ accepted

16,422,424 – scholarship $ offered