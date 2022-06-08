GREENVILLE, N.C. — It’ll be a busy weekend in Greenville with high school graduations and East Carolina’s baseball team hosting Texas in the Super Regional.

Pitt County Schools, in conjunction with ECU Police, offer the following parking recommendations for graduates and their parents/families/guests this weekend:



PCS PARKING LOCATIONS (2,800) – ECU Upper/Lower Minges, North Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, 14th Street, and Elmhurst Overflow Lots



FRIDAY – The D.H. Conley High School graduation egress will likely be impacted by the egress of ECU’s Super Regional. In an attempt to reduce lengthy delays and sitting in “standstill” traffic, motorists exiting Ficklen Drive onto Charles Boulevard will be forced north towards 14th Street. For individuals wishing to ultimately travel in a southward direction, it is recommended to take Charles to 14th, left on 14th, and then take a left on Evans Street. While this route might be out of the way, it will most certainly reduce the likelihood of traffic being reduced to a crawl. D.H. Conley traffic exiting off Berkley Drive and onto 14th will be forced right and towards Elm Street. Traffic at Elm & 14th will be able to travel north towards 10th Street or east towards Greenville Boulevard.



J.H. Rose High School’s ingress traffic will be able to flow into the ECU Athletic Complex with minor delays. If the baseball game runs long, the area around Clark-LeClair Stadium could have an impact on this ingress. It is recommended that JHR graduates/families/guests use 14th and Berkley for ingress as much as possible.



SATURDAY: The ingress for Farmville Central High School could experience some impacts. It is recommended that all traffic coming from Farmville use the 10th Street Connector or 14th to access the ECU Athletic Complex. Please avoid Charles and Greenville Boulevard as much as possible. Entry can be made at 14th & Berkley or Ficklen & Charles.



Two thoughts for all motorists coming to a graduation ceremony:

Please be patient and understand that there will be heavy traffic at times. Traffic will be pushed through as quickly as possible. Leave in enough time to travel safely to the parking areas.

Please be safe and defensive in your driving. Avoid distractions such as cell phones and remain alert. Preventing collisions will help maintain a steady flow of traffic.

For any additional traffic or security-related inquiries, please contact Captain Chris Sutton (ECU Police) via suttonc@ecu.edu or (252) 737-7433.