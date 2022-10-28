GREENVILLE, N.C. — Aaron Errickson, who has served Pitt County Schools in facility service and special project roles since 2014, has been named the district’s interim executive director of facilities and operations according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Thursday.

Errickson will assume duties vacated by assistant superintendent for operations Matt Johnson, who will enter private business, effective Tuesday.

After initially accepting a position with PCS as a section coordinator for special projects eight years ago, Errickson was promoted to director of facilities in 2018. In that role, he had oversight of daily maintenance activities of the system’s 36 general admission schools which total over four million square feet of educational space.

“Aaron’s expertise and familiarity with both our day-to-day operational facets and facility needs will enable a seamless transition,” Lenker said. “We are grateful for Matt’s many years of dedicated service to PCS and certainly wish him well.”

Errickson earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from East Carolina University in 2005 and holds additional certifications from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).