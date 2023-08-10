GREENVILLE, N.C. — Cory Rankin, who has served Pitt County Schools in technology engineering support roles since 2014, has been named the district’s interim director of technology according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Thursday.

The Greenville native assumed his duties Aug. 1 and follows director of technology Jeff Smith, who recently retired after 21 years of service to the PCS system.

After initially accepting a position with Pitt County Schools as a technical support specialist, Rankin was promoted to local area network engineer status in 2017. He transitioned to a manager and wide area network engineer role in 2021 where he provided final Tier 3 support to a team of 11 desktop support technicians that supported a mixed fleet of 150 virtual servers, 30K devices and users in over 40 locations.

Rankin also established himself as the district’s top cybersecurity specialist during that tenure, which has been enhanced to an even higher level since his appointment as assistant director of technology in April of 2023. In addition to replacing the system’s firewall, he implemented industry-leading cybersecurity training and phish testing that lowered the fail rates by 65 percent. Rankin also fostered relationships with state and federal partners to improve security and adherence to state technology guidelines, along with enrolling PCS in malware prevention and awareness programs.

“Cory has worked with the district in our technology department for the past nine years and that experience has enabled him to see multiple technical viewpoints in this ever-changing field,” PCS Executive Director of Facilities & Operations Aaron Errickson said. “He continues to apply that information in supporting staff and district administration concerning new initiatives as well as day-to-day operations.”

Rankin holds certifications as a Wireless Design Professional (CWDP), Wireless Analysis Professional (CWAP) and in Wireless Network Administration (CWNA).

A product of the Pitt County Schools system, he attended Eastern Elementary School, E.B. Aycock Middle School before graduating from J.H. Rose High School.