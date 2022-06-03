GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday announced three new principal appointments, effective July 1.



Michael Casey, assistant principal at J.H. Rose High School, has been tapped to serve as principal at Ayden Elementary School. Keith Neal will take over duties at Wellcome Middle School after serving as an AP at Pactolus School and Daniale Stancil will provide leadership to Elmhurst Elementary School after a recent eight-year tenure as an assistant principal at Hope Middle School.

Michael Casey – Principal, Ayden Elementary School

PCS Employment:

2020-present Assistant Principal, J.H. Rose High School

2018-2020 Assistant Principal, G.R. Whitfield School (K-8)

Misc … Mr. Casey was selected into the Pitt County Schools Transformational School Leaders Academy (Cohort 2) in 2020 and earned a full scholarship as one of 15 cohort members (Principal Fellow) with the Northeast Leadership Academy at NC State. Additionally, he was named 2019-20 PCS Assistant Principal of the Year and served as a principal residence with Edgecombe County Schools in 2017-18.



Education:

Bachelor’s degree in music education – SUNY-Fredonia

Master’s degree in music education – Kent State University

Master’s degree in school administration – NC State University

Doctoral student (Ed.D Educational Leadership) – East Carolina University (in progress)



Statement:

“I am thankful to have the opportunity to serve as principal of Ayden Elementary School. I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders as we work to maximize the educational success of our students. Together, we will continue to build upon the strong relationships formed between staff, students, parents, and community members.”

Keith Neal – Principal, Wellcome Middle School

PCS Employment:

2021-present Assistant Principal, Pactolus School (K-8)

2018-2021 Assistant Principal, J.H. Rose High School

Misc… Mr. Neal was selected into the Pitt County Schools Transformational School Leaders Academy (Cohort 2) in 2021 after earning inclusion as a North Carolina Leadership Academy (Principal) Fellow in 2018. He was employed by Lenoir County Public Schools as a teacher from 2008 to 2017 before serving as a principal resident there in 2017-18.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in criminology – NC State University

Master’s degree in school administration – NC State University

Doctoral student (Ed.D Educational Leadership) – East Carolina University (in-progress)



Statement:

“I am grateful to continue serving the awesome students and families of Pitt County in my new role as the principal of Wellcome Middle School. Over the last 14 years as an educator, I have maintained a commitment to advancing equitable practices within our educational system. I look forward to collaborating with the Wellcome community to build a learning environment that reflects our belief in the power and potential of every young person.”