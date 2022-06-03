GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday announced three new principal appointments, effective July 1.
Michael Casey, assistant principal at J.H. Rose High School, has been tapped to serve as principal at Ayden Elementary School. Keith Neal will take over duties at Wellcome Middle School after serving as an AP at Pactolus School and Daniale Stancil will provide leadership to Elmhurst Elementary School after a recent eight-year tenure as an assistant principal at Hope Middle School.
Michael Casey – Principal, Ayden Elementary School
PCS Employment:
2020-present Assistant Principal, J.H. Rose High School
2018-2020 Assistant Principal, G.R. Whitfield School (K-8)
Misc … Mr. Casey was selected into the Pitt County Schools Transformational School Leaders Academy (Cohort 2) in 2020 and earned a full scholarship as one of 15 cohort members (Principal Fellow) with the Northeast Leadership Academy at NC State. Additionally, he was named 2019-20 PCS Assistant Principal of the Year and served as a principal residence with Edgecombe County Schools in 2017-18.
Education:
Bachelor’s degree in music education – SUNY-Fredonia
Master’s degree in music education – Kent State University
Master’s degree in school administration – NC State University
Doctoral student (Ed.D Educational Leadership) – East Carolina University (in progress)
Statement:
“I am thankful to have the opportunity to serve as principal of Ayden Elementary School. I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders as we work to maximize the educational success of our students. Together, we will continue to build upon the strong relationships formed between staff, students, parents, and community members.”
Keith Neal – Principal, Wellcome Middle School
PCS Employment:
2021-present Assistant Principal, Pactolus School (K-8)
2018-2021 Assistant Principal, J.H. Rose High School
Misc… Mr. Neal was selected into the Pitt County Schools Transformational School Leaders Academy (Cohort 2) in 2021 after earning inclusion as a North Carolina Leadership Academy (Principal) Fellow in 2018. He was employed by Lenoir County Public Schools as a teacher from 2008 to 2017 before serving as a principal resident there in 2017-18.
Education:
Bachelor’s degree in criminology – NC State University
Master’s degree in school administration – NC State University
Doctoral student (Ed.D Educational Leadership) – East Carolina University (in-progress)
Statement:
“I am grateful to continue serving the awesome students and families of Pitt County in my new role as the principal of Wellcome Middle School. Over the last 14 years as an educator, I have maintained a commitment to advancing equitable practices within our educational system. I look forward to collaborating with the Wellcome community to build a learning environment that reflects our belief in the power and potential of every young person.”
Daniale Stancil – Principal, Elmhurst Elementary School
PCS Employment:
2014-present Assistant Principal, Hope Middle School
2009-2014 Assistant Principal, South Central High School
2007-2009 Assistant Principal, Eastern Elementary School
2003-2005 Assistant Principal Intern, J.H. Rose High School
1998-2002 Teacher, Falkland Elementary School
Misc… Ms. Stancil was selected into the Pitt County Schools Transformational School Leaders Academy in 2019 and served as clinical supervisor for the school of elementary education (East Carolina University; Creekside Elementary, Wintergreen Primary & Intermediate Schools from 2005 to 2007). While at HMS, she led the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support (PBIS) and Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) committees.
Education:
Bachelor’s degree in elementary education – East Carolina University
Master’s degree in school administration – East Carolina University
Educational Specialist degree in administration and supervision – East Carolina University
Statement:
“It is with great excitement that I have the opportunity to join the Elmhurst community! There are awesome things happening at Elmhurst now, but being able to join at this time when they are about to launch the dual language immersion program is thrilling. I look forward to collaborating with teachers, staff, students and community to continue on the road towards excellence previous leadership has paved.”