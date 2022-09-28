BURGAW, NC – Pender County Schools has announced it will operate on a remote-learning schedule on Friday due to possible severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian.

The school system made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on its website. It also states no teachers, staff, or students are to report to their school or office building. Teachers will instruct students on assignments that are to be completed during the day of remote learning.

“Weather can be unpredictable so we felt it was in the best interest of our stakeholders to be proactive and err on the side of safety.” Said Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill. “The plan is to return to a normal schedule on Monday and if that changes for any reason I have confidence in our staff and in our students to make the adjustments needed.”

Pender County Schools will continue to monitor Hurricane Ian and provide information on the Pender County Schools family of websites, the PCS mobile app and various social media platforms.