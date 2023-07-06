WINTERVILLE—As he prepares for a second year of college transfer courses, Jeremy Galang is excited about having an opportunity to make a “lasting positive impact” at Pitt Community College and “breaking social stigmas” for students.

Galang, a University Transfer major, was elected president of PCC’s Student Government Association (SGA) during the spring semester. He took over for outgoing President Tahira Gatson July 1 and will represent the interests of Pitt’s student body as an ex officio member of the PCC Board of Trustees throughout the 2023-24 academic year.

“My heart overflowed with gratitude upon learning that I had the chance to represent and serve my fellow students,” Galang said. “With all honestly, I felt a little overwhelmed initially. Fortunately, I am blessed to have a talented and amazing cabinet that will always be by my side.”

Born in the Philippines, Galang is fluent in four languages: English, Tagalog, Kapampangan and Chinese. He enjoys boxing as a hobby and says those who know him best would likely describe him as “lionhearted” and “tenacious.” And since the 22-year-old has already developed FITZ—a mobile application with 5,000 downloads that allows users to upload their wardrobes and plan outfits from the palm of their hand—they would also say he’s “ambitious.”

Though he was born in the Philippines, Galang came to the United States a year ago from Singapore, where he served in the Republic of Singapore Navy. He says he will draw upon the leadership skills and “deep appreciation for teamwork” he developed through military service in his role as SGA president.

“I [will] prioritize addressing student concerns, fostering inclusivity, and promoting unity and growth” as president, he said. “Above all, I recognize the importance of diversity and equity, and I am dedicated to creating an environment that embraces and celebrates the unique backgrounds and perspectives of all students.”

Galang says his term as SGA president can be considered successful if he and his fellow officers foster more student involvement in PCC clubs and organizations, increase awareness of diversity and equity on campus, and enhance the visibility of student government while promoting better understanding of the campus activities it organizes.

Once he completes an associate degree at Pitt next summer, Galang plans to seek a bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He says his interest in the field stems from “the diverse landscapes of various economies” he witnessed growing up in the Philippines, moving to Singapore, and eventually settling in the United States.

“These firsthand experiences have ignited my passion for economics and influenced my decision to study it further,” he says. “The striking disparities in economic development, wealth distribution and social conditions have propelled me to seek a deeper understanding of the forces that shape these outcomes.”

Galang says he wants to work in investment banking “in the fast-paced environment of New York” after completing a bachelor’s and eventually earn an MBA.