GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University supporters contributed a record $69.8 million in philanthropic support during the fiscal year that ended June 30, the school reported on Wednesday.

“From students and alumni to industry partners, faculty and friends of the university, our donors have stepped up in a big way this year,” said Christopher Dyba, vice chancellor for university advancement and president of the ECU Foundation. “Their support is essential to everything we do at ECU, from student scholarships to research to athletics.”

The annual fundraising effort surpassed last year’s mark of $48.3 million and the previous record of $56 million, set in 2016. The fundraising total includes $35.3 million for main campus priorities, $24.5 million for ECU Athletics and $9.9 million for health sciences priorities.

“The ECU community unified around our philanthropic goals this year in an historic and impressive way,” said Chancellor Philip Rogers. “These investments will have a direct and positive impact as we pursue our mission and strategic directions. Whether it’s $10 or $10,000, every contribution makes a difference for advancing the upward trajectory of our institution.”

In November, ECU launched the public phase of Pursue Gold, the university’s comprehensive campaign to raise $500 million. Campaign fundraising has now surpassed the $400 million mark.

More than 1,500 individual donors pledged a record $8.4 million during Pirate Nation Gives, the university’s annual day of giving, blowing past the event goal of $6.5 million.

Significant individual contributions and pledges during the fiscal year included Tom Arthur, BCBS NC telehealth, Dogwood Health Trust, Diane Haytko, Paul Singleton, the C.D. Spangler Foundation and Burney Warren. Students also contributed to the effort, including the ECU chapter of Kappa Delta, which continued its support of TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy and has donated more than $115,000 to the center since 2009.

“On behalf of ECU and Pirate Nation, I want to thank everyone who contributed to the university this year. I am constantly impressed by and proud of your support,” Rogers said. “But our work is not done. I hope you will continue to support ECU throughout the rest of the comprehensive campaign and into the future.”

ECU is in the public phase of the Pursue Gold campaign to raise half a billion dollars. This ambitious effort will create new paths to success for Pirates on campus, across the country and around the world. Donor gifts will keep ECU constantly leading and ready to advance what’s possible. Learn more at pursuegold.ecu.edu.