GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Public Schools are giving educators bigger bonuses in 2024 following a vote by the county’s Board of Education last week.

The bonuses are about $1,500 from the state’s supplemental funds for teacher compensation as opposed to last year’s $1,300.

North Carolina General Assembly created the supplemental funds for teacher compensation through the Appropriations Act of 2021. Pitt County Schools teachers received a supplement of about $750 each the first year state funds were available. They received twice that amount last year.

Teachers employed by Pitt County Schools as of May 31 will receive the supplement in June. Pitt County Schools hopes the initiative helps with incentives for teachers throughout the summer.