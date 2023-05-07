WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you have a love of unique cars, Winterville was the place for you on Saturday.

The 6th annual Pitt Community College Car Show was held at the main campus. There were plenty of shiny and slick-looking rides on display.

There was a $20 entry fee for each car entry. The money raised was going to Pitt’s Automotive Systems Technology program.

The big star of the day was the General Lee from the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazard.” Also in attendance was one of the show’s stars, Catherine Bach, who played Daisy Duke. She greeted fans and signed autographs. She said PCC has been working on the car show for a few years now.

“They have been having a heck of time working on my General Lee … and I donate it to charities forever and all kind of different things, Make a Wish, children’s hospitals,” Bach said.

Awards were given out in several categories for the vehicles in the competition.