WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College held a special ceremony on Thursday to introduce a new part of its campus.

A ribbon cutting and building dedication for the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement was held for a number of people in attendance. Completed in March, the 28,000-square-foot Smith Center is the new home of Pitt’s Institutional Advancement Division, which includes the PCC Foundation and the college’s marketing and media relations departments.

It is also the home of the VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program and the Slocum-Bunch Veterans Center, which helps the PCC student veteran community.

PCC President Lawrence Rouse and one of the donors, Grady White Boats CEO Eddie Smith spoke on what the opening of this new building will mean for students and the plans they have for the future of the Smith Building.

