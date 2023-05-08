WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Colleges are having an exciting and busy time.

East Carolina University had its graduation last week and other colleges, like Pitt Community College, are gearing up for their own commencement ceremonies.

More than 500 PCC students will walk across the stage at Minges Coliseum, with more than 700 students graduating in total.

“Graduation starts (Tuesday) at 7, but we’re opening the doors to guests at 6 p.m. All graduates have to be there by 6:15, so they can start lining up. Also, if family and friends cannot make it to the graduation ceremony, they can watch it on our Youtube channel,” said Lajuana Carter, PCC Graduation Specialist.