Pitt Community College shines spotlight on Black Health during February

WINTERVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Looking to educate and reach out to the public, Pitt Community College has some plans in store for February.

PCC is celebrating Black History Month with a couple of virtual programs that are open to the community. PCC’s Multicultural Activities Committee will focus on “Black Health and Wellness,” which pays tribute to medical scholars and health care providers.

Below is more about the program along with virtual links you can click on to watch when they become available.

The college has a pair of activities planned for Feb. 22, starting at 10 a.m. with “What to Know About Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging.”

Next will be “Little Medicine Thing,” a video documentary on the late Emma Dupree produced by East Carolina University’s Office of Health Services Research and Development with the School of Medicine. It begins at 11 a.m. Dupree, a herbalist from Fountain, became known for her use of plants in the treatment and prevention of disease.

On Feb. 23 at 1 p.m., “Doulas: Providing Women with a Continuum of Care.” The program features Maya Jackson, founder, and executive director of Mobilizing African American Mothers through Empowerment, explaining the importance of black and brown doulas.

To close out the month, on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. PCC will host an event called “Men’s Health Roundtable.” The event will let PCC students and employees speak with health experts about current medical issues facing men of color.