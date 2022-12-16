WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Students from Pitt Community College were set to receive their diplomas during a ceremony held Friday night.

More than 400 graduates received their degrees. PCC officials said they were excited to award them. There will be about 200 graduates walking the stage at Koinonia Christian Church Friday night at 7.

“We are delighted. The administration, our faculty and staff are all incredibly supportive of our students and completing their assigned degrees, certificates, and diplomas,” John Carrere, Pitt Community College director for Recruitment and First Year Experience. “So, we’re just really excited to be able to not only celebrate the holiday season but to celebrate them and their accomplishments.”

PCC said they were expecting a large turnout for the graduation. Tickets were required for entry.