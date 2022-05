BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – Come out for some fun for the community.

Pitt Community College is hosting a social event in Bethel on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. The event is being held at Bethel Youth Center located at 7449 N. Main Street in Bethel.

This will be a floating event with representation from all departments to answer questions for those who are curious about admissions, short-term training, and the financial process at Pitt Community College.