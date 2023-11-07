GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Board of Education is hoping to hear feedback from parents as they held a public hearing Monday evening. There are updates to the school system’s existing policies on the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

According to the revised Parents’ Bill of Rights, school officials are supposed to let parents know of changes in services related to their child’s mental, emotional or physical health. Such as changes made to the names or pronouns.

“If someone wants to be called by a different name than they’re called by then, unfortunately, it also includes nicknames,” said Dr. Don Rhodes, Chairman Of The Board Of Education. “That was one of the issues that we’ve gotta let the public know about, and we’re working on that.”

The Parents’ Bill of Rights also includes schools letting parents know about issues concerning their child’s behavior. Parents are also allowed to see the types of things their children will be learning and reading in the classroom.

Nobody showed up to Monday’s meeting to give their thoughts on these updates.

In December, Pitt County school officials will have a second reading of the revised policies within the Parents’ Bill of Rights and then they’ll vote on them.