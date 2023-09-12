GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A donation of $5,000 was awarded to Pactolus Global School. The donation was directed by an anonymous Pitt County farmer through Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities.

Pactolus Global School Principal Kim Lucas said that the school was grateful for the donation as rural schools can always use the extra help.

“It’s heartwarming to know that there are still generous people and organizations around that when they see a need, they don’t hesitate to put hand to plow for our children and our community,” said Lucas. “This grant is received with the warmest thanks and deepest appreciation for sowing into Pactolus Global School. We shall steward it well.”

There are already plans in the works for how the school will use the funds. They are planning to take students on a field trip to an agricultural college, an educational Give Back Garden, classroom materials, Global Girl’s STEM club and an outdoor learning space.

America’s Farmers programs focus on agriculture education, public schools in rural areas and non-profits. They have awarded almost $65 million since 2010.



