GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The executive director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County said she wants to help support teachers as the new school year starts.

From parents’ concern ahead of public school starting back to new school policies and excitement around the year, Kylene Dibble expressed her thoughts on how her family feels about heading back to the classroom.

“We are hearing a lot of talk about teachers just getting the support that they need,” said Dibble. “And so one of my main concerns is just that we as parents, figure out the best way to support our teachers.”

Dibble said something she’s looking forward to is making new connections.

“Parents always get to meet new parents, because we’re in class with new folks and connecting with new folks, new relationships with teachers and administrators. It’s a time of year that things are very exciting. And developing relationships and developing connections is just such an important component of a successful year,” said Dibble.

Pitt County updated its dress code policy in May. Dibble said with this more relaxed dress code policy, it makes things easier for parents.

“You can always still wear your school spirit wear, you can still wear the collared shirts, but you don’t have to. There’s a lot more options out there,” said Dibble.

Dibble has a final message for teachers, administrators and parents ahead of beginning school Monday.

“Remember, it’s the first day and it’s okay to take time to adjust,” Dibble said. “So let’s all have a great day tomorrow and give each other some grace as we adjust through the week.”

Dibble encourages teachers to reach out and let parents know the best way they can support them throughout the year. She also thanked teachers and administrators who are working hard to give students a great start to the year.