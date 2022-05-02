GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are changes coming to the Pitt County Schools dress code.

The Board of Education approved the changes Monday.

School officials said the new dress code is more relaxed, allowing for graphics, words and pictures on clothing.

“It does allow kids a lot more opportunities for expression or just a little bit more freedom and what they want to wear to school,” said Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker.

Questions were raised about whether the revised dress code policy includes too many changes.

“What we’ve really done is taken away. If you look at our policy, a lot of the lines are actually some of the wording still the same,” said Lenker.

“We changed terminology of just about the colors of the shirts or the colors of the pants that were that were there because you know our old policy talks about wearing the Adidas gym pants, right? Well now you just wear pants or shorts, you know. So just make it a little bit a little bit easier for for our kids and our families.”

The vote happened Monday, but discussions about the dress code had been going on for months.

“We interviewed lots of our staff, our principals by the teacher advisory council, went through all that with them. They just seemed like the right thing to do at this time,” said Lenker.

Failure to follow the new guidelines still results in disciplinary action. The Board of Education said the point of having dress codes is to contribute to a productive learning environment.