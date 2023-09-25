GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools has joined the world of podcasting. They’re calling it “PCS Connect”, and the school system hopes to do just that.

Three episodes have already been released. You can find them on the PCS website. They include:

Episode 1: Dr. Ethan Lenker, Pitt County Schools Superintendent

Episode 2: Mrs. Allison Setser & Mr. Wynn Whittington, Principals

Episode 3: Dr. Kristi Rhone and Ms. Tinisha Banks, HR

Topics covered include academics, parent engagement, school safety and teacher shortages. The podcast will also feature community partners, businesses and industries that support the school system. The hope is to help people be more aware of what’s going on at PCS.

“This year is really family engagement, student engagement, engagement with our staff as well as community engagement, but we’re really focusing on families to help us build that relationship, that two-way communication so that we can meet the needs of all of our students,” said Beth Ulffers, PCS director of Outreach and Public Relations.

Episodes will drop on the first and 15th of each month on the school system’s website. PCS is currently working to get the podcast on other platforms like Apple and Spotify.