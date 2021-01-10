Pitt County Schools adds Ridgewood Elementary to virtual learning protocol due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools announced Sunday night that another of its schools will go to virtual learning this week due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Ridgewood Elementary School will be closed for face-to-face learning and will hold virtual instruction this Monday-Friday. The school joins Eastern Elementary in holding online classes this week. The decision to move Eastern Elementary to online learning was made Saturday due to coronavirus concerns.

PCS officials said the move to online learning was made after a reported case of COVID-19 this weekend, and related quarantines affecting several departments.

“We will assess the situation at Ridgewood and monitor any other school’s operational capacity and inform parents of any further decisions,” PCS officials said in a press release Sunday.