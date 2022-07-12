GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Pitt County Schools, United Way of Pitt County, and Partnership for Progress received approval from the North Carolina Board of Education for $400,000 in funding for the joint 21st Century Community Leather Center after school grant.

This 21st CCLC grant expands first and second-grade afterschool services to six additional schools in the district.



The latest fund award, along with three continuing grants listed below, will enable PCS students to receive UWPC Early Grades Student Success Academy (EGSSA) services totaling over $1.58 million next year to elevate extended learning and integrated in-school support:

EGSSA Afterschool Programs

21st CCLC- Cohort 14 @5 schools – $400,000

21st CCLC – Cohort 15 @4 schools – $281,000

21st CCLC – Cohort 16 @6 schools – $400,000

*EGSSA Extended Learning Integrated Student Support (ELISS) – $500,000

*Targets 3rd grade students during in-class hours at 12 schools to reduce class size with small group instruction in reading and math



“For 16 years, United Way of Pitt County has been a consistent and valued community partner of Pitt County Schools,” PCS Director of Outreach and Public Relations Beth Ulffers said. “The academic support and STEAM framework provides each child with unique and engaging experiences, while meeting the various learning styles of our students. Our site coordinators, teachers and teacher assistants are key elements to the success of this program.



“The extensive data collection ensures the program is implemented with fidelity and captures student growth throughout the year.”



The joint grant proposal was collaboratively written by Robin Dailey (UWPC Program Director), Angie Egerton (UWPC EGSSA Director) and Ulffers (PCS/PFP). The district goal is to offer afterschool programs in all K-5/K-8 schools for the 2022-2023 academic year.



“By investing in early childhood education, we will help our young children increase reading and math proficiency as well as build social, emotional and character education skills,” Dailey said. “Additionally, we will provide science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (STEAM) enrichment opportunities for student exploration and parent engagement events for families.”



Students will be identified and selected for program participation in September based on benchmark assessments and other scholastic criteria.