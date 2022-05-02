FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a condition that affects more than 20 million people worldwide, 7 million of them being children.

Tuesday is World Asthma Day, and Pitt County Schools along with Vidant Health are working to raise awareness. One school working to spread awareness is Farmville’s Sugg Bundy Elementary School. That’s where third-grader Kaydence Gorham attends as she continues to learn to cope with her asthma.

“My teacher helps me, I take out my inhaler out of the bag, and I get my pump thing, and I shake and then I put it into the inhaler, and I take it,” said Gorham.

For Vidant experts like Bailey Edwards, who is a Reparatory Care Manager for the Pediatric Asthma Program, one-on-one care with kids helps keep them in school.

“Oh, if asthma is not properly managed, kids can miss the days of school, and that turns into missed workdays for the parent,” said Edwards.

School Principal Allison Setser said asthma affects 89 students out of the total 746 at the school, saying, “That’s a lot of students that we care for, so for me, that’s a lot of awareness of understanding, it’s not something we cure, but it’s something we can manage and handle here at school, so the important thing for me is to train staff.”

For Gorham, she said some days are worse than others.

“So I had to go to the ambulance, but I didn’t go to the hospital, they came to the school, and they did my blood pressure, and I was OK, and then I went home,” she said.

Gorham said she wants other kids like her to be confident in caring for their asthma.

Also in honor of World Asthma Day, schools around the county have been planting windmills, one for each student with asthma. Officials at those schools said they hope it helps people visualize just how many kids are living with the disease.