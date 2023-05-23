GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools has announced the graduation schedule for its high schools and early college programs.

The first graduation is Thursday as PCS Early College High School holds its graduation at Greenville Convention Center at 10 a.m. On June 1, Innovation Early College High School will hold its graduation at 11 a.m. in Hendrix Theater on the campus of East Carolina University. Pitt Academy will hold its graduation on June 7 at 7 p.m. at J.H. Rose High School.

J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley will hold graduation ceremonies on June 9 at Minges Coliseum. South Central, North Pitt, Farmville Central and Ayden-Grifton will be part of graduation ceremonies on June 10, also at Minges Coliseum.