GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately.

Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last four years, which includes a recent two-year tenure at South Greenville Elementary School.



With 22 overall years of educator experience, which includes 18 as a teacher, assistant principal and principal within the PCS system, Roach will assume leadership of the Chief of School Support position that oversees the management, principal support and student achievement aspects of the district’s Restart and low performing schools. Additionally, she will assist directors and coordinators with monitoring school performance, and mentoring and coaching principals through problem-solving techniques.



“I am humbled and honored to serve Pitt County Schools in this role and I am thankful for the opportunity to have served the staff, students and school community of W.H. Robinson,” Roach said. “I look forward to collaboratively working with our school leaders and district personnel in my new role.”



Roach has a bachelor’s degree in child development, a master’s in elementary teaching and earned a license in school administration, all from East Carolina University. She is also nearing completion of a doctoral degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.



Entering her 16th year in public education, Roundtree began her teaching career in Edgecombe County Public Schools in 2007 before joining PCS in 2013 with an appointment at J.H. Rose High School. She followed with six years in administration, serving as an assistant principal in the ECPS district and four more in Pitt County, beginning at D.H. Conley High School in 2018.



She was a Pitt County Schools Assistant Principal-of-the-Year nominee in 2021-22 and was selected into the PCS Transformational School Leaders Academy for Cohort 2.



“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as the new principal of W.H. Robinson Elementary School,” Roundtree said. “As I transition into this role, I look forward to building meaningful and impactful relationships with students, staff and community stakeholders. I am confident that through collaboration and a collective vision, WHR will continue its legacy of excellence and profound presence in the Winterville community.”



Roundtree earned her bachelor’s degree in graphic communication and technological studies from North Carolina A&T University before following with master’s degrees from East Carolina University (teaching, business education) and Elizabeth City State University (school administration), respectively.