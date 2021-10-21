Pitt County Schools announces principal, assistant principal of year at ceremony

Left photo: Allison Covington of South Greenvile Elementary School with Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker. Right photo: Yolanda Brickhouse of South Central High School with Lenker. (Pitt County Schools photos)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools held its yearly ceremony to name its top principal, assistant principal and other positions on Thursday.

Allison Covington of South Greenvile Elementary School was named principal of the year during the ceremony, held at Rock Springs. She won over the following nominees:

Dierdre Ingram, Principal, Belvoir Elementary School

Kim Harris, Principal, C.M. Eppes Middle School

Yolanda Brickhouse of South Central High School was named as the top assistant principal in the county. She was a nominee along with:

Lavetta Roundtree, Assistant Principal, South Greenville, Elementary School

Daniale Stancil, Assistant Principal, Hope Middle School

Covington will now advance to the next round and is eligible to win the regional and state principal of year honors.