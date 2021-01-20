Pitt County Schools announce resumption of in-person instruction next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools will resume in-person learning next week with a revised schedule, officials announced Wednesday.

The Pitt County Board of Education met on Jan. 11 and voted to pause face-to-face instruction from Jan. 12-22. This came after at least two schools were announced as having several COVID-19 cases, including Eastern Elementary and Ridgewood Elementary.

The revised schedule is as follows:

Traditional elementary schools will operate on Plan A beginning on Tuesday.

Traditional middle and high school students will operate on Plan B, with alternating weeks of virtual and face-to-face instruction. A week students will report to school beginning Tuesday.

Pitt County Schools Early College High School @PCC will operate on Plan B, with A week students reporting on Monday.

Innovation Early College High School @ECU will operate on Plan B, with A day students reporting on Monday and Wednesday of next week while B day students report on Tuesday and Thursday.

PCS officials said in a press release if families wish to remain virtual temporarily, the window to do so without a long-term virtual commitment has been extended through Jan. 29. Students under 100% virtual learning will be given an opportunity to return to face-to-face learning on March 17, which is the beginning of the 4th grading period.

PCS officials also said if there is a need to move a school to 100% virtual learning due to COVID-19, related quarantines and staff depletions, it will be done on a school-by-school basis. Officials also said the decision “will be made based on the ability to provide proper supervision for our students. Notice to parents, staff and students will be given as soon as possible.”